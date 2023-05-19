The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    One Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Ohio Manufacturing Plant

    Local police said the shooting is believed to have been a targeted attack

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    One person has died and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday at the DMAX Ltd. manufacturing plant in Moraine, Ohio, local media outlets reported.

    The gunman, who was not identified, entered the facility in a targeted attack against a male employee, according to the Moraine Police Department.

    The employee was fatally shot. Another victim suffered a gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital, NBC’s local news affiliate in Dayton, Ohio, reported. 

    The suspect was also taken to a local hospital with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    The shooting was first reported around 9 p.m. local time. Moraine police confirmed that the active shooting threat had ended by roughly 11:15 p.m. 

    DMAX issued a statement to employees after the shooting," Dayton 24/7 Now reported. 

    "There has been a plant emergency at the DMAX Moraine Facility," it stated. "All Moraine production operations have been suspended at this time until further notice. Additional information will be shared as soon as available."

    DMAX Ltd. is a subsidiary of General Motors and Isuzu and manufactures diesel engines at the 540,000 square foot facility in Moraine. Production began at the facility in 2000. The company employs roughly 800 people. 

    Moraine is located just outside of Dayton, Ohio, with a population of roughly 7,000. 

