At Least Five People Wounded in Shooting Outside Restaurant in Maryland: Report

At least five people were wounded in a shooting outside of a restaurant shortly after midnight Thursday in the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Maryland, according to a report.
An argument between people inside the Sole D'Italia Restaurant in Silver Spring spilled outside where shots were fired, Montgomery County Police Department spokeswoman Shiera Goff said, according to WJLA ABC 7.
She said the injuries ranged from minor to non-life threatening.
One person who was shot left the scene at first but then returned and asked to be taken to a hospital, the station reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
