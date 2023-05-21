The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    12 Killed, Scores Injured in El Salvador Soccer Stadium Stampede

    Fans apparently pushed through an access gate at a quarter final match, triggering the crush.

    Published |Updated
    Mary Papenfuss
    At least 12 people were killed and scores more injured when stampeding soccer fans apparently pushed through a gate at a soccer match in the Salvadoran league Saturday.

    Hundreds of people were treated at the scene, and 100 were transported to hospitals, Carlos Fuentes, spokesperson for the first aid group Rescue Commandos, told the Associated Press.

    The tragedy occurred as Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS were playing the second leg of their playoff quarterfinal game at the Cuscatlan stadium in the capital of San Salvador, Reuters reported.

    Play was halted some 16 minutes after the match began.

    On a video of the match posted on YouTube, game commentators remarked that they could see some type of commotion going on in the stands, The New York Times reported. They noted that some of the fans appeared to have fainted.

    Fans not caught up in the stampede could be seen on television cameras frantically attempting to help the fallen. Bodies could be seen on the ground in videos posted to Twitter.

    Pedro Hernández, president of El Salvador soccer's first division, said the stampede apparently occurred because fans managed to push through an access gate into the stadium, according to AP.

    "It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate. Some were still under the metal in the tunnel, others ... were smothered," an unidentified volunteer told journalists, AP reported.

    A police official on the scene said there would be a criminal investigation.

