At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in Ukraine

At least seven people died in Ukraine after a Russian missile struck the northern city of Chernihiv on Saturday, according to a dispatch from Ukraine’s interior ministry.

Dozens of people are injured, with 12 so far identified as children, Ihor Klymenko, minister of internal affairs, said in a statement.

"90 injured people sought medical help. Among them, 10 police officers and 12 children,” Klymenko wrote. “25 people were hospitalized. A 12-year-old girl is urgently being taken to Kyiv by ambulance. The child is in serious condition.”

The statement said the missile hit a drama theater in the city’s bustling central square. At the time, people were eating in cafes and shopping in local stores. Some were leaving a church service.

Surveillance footage posted on social media by Eastern European news outlet NEXTA shows the massive explosion as the missile made contact.

“The roofs of the nearest houses in the old part of the city were destroyed,” Klymenko said in an earlier statement.

The dead have not yet been identified. So far, Ukrainian authorities know a 6-year-old girl and a woman have died, but other details were not immediately available.

"The girl is 6 years old. The police officers on patrol tried to give her first aid. They applied a tourniquet because there was a lot of blood loss," Klymenko said. "Unfortunately, the doctors could not save the child. Her mother is in an extremely serious condition."

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video to Telegram showing the wreckage on the square. Damaged cars and debris all over could be seen.

“An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” he wrote. “All services are working on the spot: rescuers, police, medics. Anyone who is needed.”