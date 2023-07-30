At Least 40 Dead at Political Gathering in Pakistan After Explosion 

As many as 40 people died, and dozens more were injured, after a powerful bomb was detonated at a political rally in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, according to news reports.

The conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party “organized a workers convention in Khar town of Bajaur in which 40 people lost their lives and more than 130 were injured," district police officer Nazir Khan told Reuters.

Rescue workers carry a wounded man after bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, July 30, 2023. Rescue 1122 Head Quarters via AP

Videos posted to social media show the aftermath of the bombing. Emergency responders can be seen on the ground in medical vehicles.

One video posted to Twitter by a staff member of a think tank focusing on terrorism and counter-terrorism appears to show the moment the bomb first went off.

CNN reported that officials are suspecting the incident was a suicide blast and said all injured people were rushed to the hospital. But police have not yet confirmed the cause of the blast.

A rescue operation is ongoing, according to the BBC, and authorities declared a state of emergency in the hospitals.