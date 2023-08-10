At Least 36 Dead in Maui Fires as Visitors Urged To Leave Any Way Possible - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

At Least 36 Dead in Maui Fires as Visitors Urged To Leave Any Way Possible

Around 11,000 people were evacuated from the island on Wednesday

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The death toll rose to 36 people after out-of-control fires that started on Maui Tuesday left the historic tourist area of Lahaina 'devastated.'

Officials said earlier that 271 structures on the island were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people injured.

Among those injured were three people with critical burns who were flown to Straub Medical Center’s burn unit on the island of Oahu, officials said. At least 20 patients were taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, officials said, and a firefighter was stable at a hospital after inhaling smoke.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Lake said she had seen what was left of the tourist hub on an aerial tour on a Coast Guard plane.

Read More

“The whole town was devastated. The whole town was decimated,” Lake said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

Flames burn buildings in the main business district in Lahaina on Maui.
Flames burn buildings in the main business district in Lahaina on MauiAlan Dickar/Facebook

The state has applied to have the situation declared a national disaster so that federal money could be freed up to help with the recovery efforts, she said.

"People in Maui are suffering," Lake added.

Airlines have increased flights and brought in larger aircraft to help get people off of the island.

Part of the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in Honolulu was being prepared to shelter about 2,000 arriving tourists and locals. Most of the hotel rooms in the city were booked, but rooms in other areas in Hawaii were still available.

911 service was down in West Maui amid wildfires.
911 service was down in West Maui amid wildfires.Maui County Government

Director Ed Sniffen of the Hawaii Department of Transportation said that around 11,000 people were evacuated from Maui on Wednesday, but he noted that flights had empty seats because people were having difficulty getting to the airport due to closed roads. Maui County was running buses to the airport to help. 

About 600 people stayed at the airport on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain, was partly to blame for the strong winds that pushed several fires across Maui Tuesday and Wednesday.

State officials said the wildfires across Maui were mostly under control late Wednesday but crews were still dealing with flare-ups. The cause of the fires remained unknown.

Hawaii Fires
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

About 11,000 power outages across the island were still reported Wednesday evening local time, according to PowerOutage.us.

Damage assessments were still underway late Wednesday.

“The road to recovery will be long,” Lake said. “The road to recovery will be long,” Lake said. “We need to find a way to help people for the next several years.  It’s going to take years.”

Gov. Josh Green was due back in the state early on Thursday. He had been gone since late last month for what he called a family reunion in a video message posted to Facebook. Green cut his trip short by eight days.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.