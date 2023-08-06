At Least 3 Dead, 2 Injured in Washington DC Shooting - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

At Least 3 Dead, 2 Injured in Washington DC Shooting

'Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating,' said acting police chief

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Three people were declared dead at the scene of a shooting in southeast Washington DC Saturday night, and another two were rushed to a local hospital, police reported.

Details of the violence and motive were not immediately known. An investigation is continuing.

"Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating," said Metropolitan Police Acting Chief Pamela Smith as she addressed the public Saturday night about yet "another senseless act of violence."

She added: "This is very disturbing."

Read More

She appealed to anyone who knows more about the shootings to contact police.

"Please reach out and provide us with any information that you can in order to ensure our citizens and residents are safe in their communities," Smith said.

"This is not a war zone," she added.

The U.S. last month surpassed 400 mass shootings this year, heading for an all-time record in 2023.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.