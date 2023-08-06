At Least 3 Dead, 2 Injured in Washington DC Shooting
'Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating,' said acting police chief
Three people were declared dead at the scene of a shooting in southeast Washington DC Saturday night, and another two were rushed to a local hospital, police reported.
Details of the violence and motive were not immediately known. An investigation is continuing.
"Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating," said Metropolitan Police Acting Chief Pamela Smith as she addressed the public Saturday night about yet "another senseless act of violence."
She added: "This is very disturbing."
She appealed to anyone who knows more about the shootings to contact police.
"Please reach out and provide us with any information that you can in order to ensure our citizens and residents are safe in their communities," Smith said.
"This is not a war zone," she added.
The U.S. last month surpassed 400 mass shootings this year, heading for an all-time record in 2023.
