At Least 2 People Still Trapped in Davenport Apartment Building Collapse
A total of five people were still unaccounted for
At least two people are still believed to be trapped in a collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, authorities said on Tuesday.
In total, five people remain unaccounted after part of the building came down on Sunday, Mayor Mike Matson told reporters at a press conference.
“Our community stands with these families and supports them,” Matson said. “My heart goes out to the families of the people that are unaccounted for.”
- Woman Rescued From Apartment Building Collapse as Demolition Expected to Start Today
- Rescue Efforts Underway After Apartment Collapses in Davenport, Iowa
- At least 20 People Injured, 2 Trapped in Tijuana Explosion
- Explosion Rocks Apartment Building in Germany
- 2 People Killed, 7 Injured After Building Collapses in Severe Storm
As of Monday, nine people had been rescued from the structure.
Several families staged protests seeking to prolong the search of the rubble, even as the city began preparing to demolish the remaining portions of the building on Monday night.
On Tuesday morning, however, officials said they were still evaluating whether to follow through on the controlled demolition—to give rescue workers more time to find possible survivors.
Assistant Fire Chief Jim Morris, who serves as the city’s fire marshal, said crews were trying to figure out how to safely proceed with the search.
“It is our goal to be able to conduct a search for additional occupants and any pets that still remain inside,” Morris said.
Still, the building is “unstable and it continues to worsen as time progresses,” he added, noting the building continued to shift even as emergency personnel carried out their initial search.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews