The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    At Least 2 People Still Trapped in Davenport Apartment Building Collapse

    A total of five people were still unaccounted for

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    At least two people are still believed to be trapped in a collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, authorities said on Tuesday.

    In total, five people remain unaccounted after part of the building came down on Sunday, Mayor Mike Matson told reporters at a press conference.

    “Our community stands with these families and supports them,” Matson said. “My heart goes out to the families of the people that are unaccounted for.”

    An aerial view shows a portion of a six-story apartment building after yesterday's collapse on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa.
    DAVENPORT, IOWA - MAY 29: An aerial view shows a portion of a six-story apartment building after yesterday's collapse on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Eight people were rescued from the debris following the collapse which occurred yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Read More

    As of Monday, nine people had been rescued from the structure.

    Several families staged protests seeking to prolong the search of the rubble, even as the city began preparing to demolish the remaining portions of the building on Monday night.

    On Tuesday morning, however, officials said they were still evaluating whether to follow through on the controlled demolition—to give rescue workers more time to find possible survivors.

    Assistant Fire Chief Jim Morris, who serves as the city’s fire marshal, said crews were trying to figure out how to safely proceed with the search.

    “It is our goal to be able to conduct a search for additional occupants and any pets that still remain inside,” Morris said.

    Still, the building is “unstable and it continues to worsen as time progresses,” he added, noting the building continued to shift even as emergency personnel carried out their initial search.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.