At Least 2 People Still Trapped in Davenport Apartment Building Collapse

At least two people are still believed to be trapped in a collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, authorities said on Tuesday.

In total, five people remain unaccounted after part of the building came down on Sunday, Mayor Mike Matson told reporters at a press conference.

“Our community stands with these families and supports them,” Matson said. “My heart goes out to the families of the people that are unaccounted for.”

DAVENPORT, IOWA - MAY 29: An aerial view shows a portion of a six-story apartment building after yesterday's collapse on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. Eight people were rescued from the debris following the collapse which occurred yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

As of Monday, nine people had been rescued from the structure.

Several families staged protests seeking to prolong the search of the rubble, even as the city began preparing to demolish the remaining portions of the building on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, however, officials said they were still evaluating whether to follow through on the controlled demolition—to give rescue workers more time to find possible survivors.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Morris, who serves as the city’s fire marshal, said crews were trying to figure out how to safely proceed with the search.

“It is our goal to be able to conduct a search for additional occupants and any pets that still remain inside,” Morris said.

Still, the building is “unstable and it continues to worsen as time progresses,” he added, noting the building continued to shift even as emergency personnel carried out their initial search.