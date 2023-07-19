1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Shooting Inside Florida Walmart

One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at a Florida City, Fla., Walmart Wednesday.
According to WTVJ-TV, one person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, but later died. The occurred at the Walmart at 33501 S. Dixie Highway just before 3 p.m.
Police said, as reported by NBC Miami, that the shooting resulted from an altercation between two groups with three people in each, at which point, one person pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The deceased was one of the people who was involved in the altercation, police said, per the news station. The second person hit by the gunfire was an innocent bystander.
Witness video from inside the Walmart showed bystanders tending to a victim on the ground near the store's nail salon.
Authorities believe a worker might be one of the individuals involved, the outlet reports.
Police arrested a man on the scene. They are currently searching for a second suspect.
A second gunshot victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, according to WPLG-TV.
A third person is believed to have suffered a panic attack in the wake of the shooting.
“I heard six shots,” witness Johnnie Pacheco told the outlet. “And then everybody was running away, and this guy came, and he fell down by where they do the nail stuff, and he got shot right there in the chest two times and he was bleeding."
