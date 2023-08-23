At Least 2 Injured in Shooting on Alabama A&M University Campus - The Messenger
At Least 2 Injured in Shooting on Alabama A&M University Campus

Police say the incident began with an altercation between two people

Scott McDonald
At least two people were injured in an isolated shooting on the Alabama A&M University campus Tuesday evening, according to local reports.

Police said the incident began with an altercation between two people. One of the individuals was taken to a hospital and the other was treated at the scene and taken into custody, according to Al.com.

“At this time, there is no evidence to indicate anyone else was involved in the incident,” said Sydney Martin, a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department. “This was not an active shooter incident.”

The shooting took place inside The Ernest L. Knight Complex.

Campus police initially responded to a reported shooting around 5:40 p.m. CT. The campus was placed on lockdown but has been put into all-clear status while law enforcement investigates what happened.

The school sent a text alert at 5:44 p.m. that cautioned of an “armed person on campus.”

Read More

“Go to nearest room and lock door. If off campus, do not enter campus,” the alert stated.

Alabama A&amp;M University
Alabama A&M UniversityGoogle Maps

School officials sent a follow-up message.

“CAMPUS ALERT: The University is aware of a developing public safety emergency near the Knight Center. Out of extreme precaution, all individuals are asked to remain clear of the Knight Complex until further notice.”

At 6:30 p.m. the school advised students to “monitor closely all Bulldog Alerts and remain where you are until updates are available.”

Alabama A&M University is a historically Black college and university (HBCU)that was founded in 1875. It has an enrollment of 6,100 students. 

