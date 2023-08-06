At Least 14 Rescued After Tornado with 100 MPH Winds Ravages Small Missouri Town
The storm took out buildings and power lines in Baring, Missouri, a small town home to about 125 residents
A tornado that whipped through a small Missouri town over the weekend left behind several damaged buildings and downed power lines.
No fatalities or severe injuries were reported after the tornado, with 100 mph winds, passed through Baring, Missouri, a town 140 miles north of Jefferson City with a population of about 125.
But emergency personnel had to rescue at least 14 people from damaged and destroyed homes Friday night, according to The Edina Sentinel, a local news outlet.
Residents told the Sentinel that there was no advance warning of the tornado. Sirens did not go off and emergency personnel did not give a severe weather warning before it hit.
Among the destroyed buildings were the town’s post office and the firehouse. A cafe roof got torn off, the Sentinel reported.
In the aftermath of the storm, power lines and tree limbs were sprawled across streets.
Residents in a senior housing complex were stuck inside damaged homes, and an emergency disaster team was dispatched to assist them Saturday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) urged people in a tweet on Saturday to avoid the area while cleanup is in progress.
Photos shared by the MSHP show houses with significant damage, piles of debris, and tree stumps whose limbs appear to have been knocked down by the storm.
And photos shared on Facebook by a local news outlet show emergency personnel sorting through the rubble after houses and buildings got destroyed in the storm’s path.
Knox County Emergency Management Director Bill Whiles in a press conference Saturday said multiple agencies responded Friday night due to reports of a severe storm that left the city without power and major damage.
“There are 25 poles confirmed down at this time,” Whiles said, adding that power has been restored to 50-60 customers. There is no timeframe for full restoration at this time.
