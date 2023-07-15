At Least 100 Visitors Trapped in Agatha Christie’s Home After Single Road In is Blocked
Visitors were reportedly trapped for 'hours,' but given tea by staff
If a tree falls over the road to Agatha Christie’s house and everyone visiting is trapped, will any of them escape alive?
Yes. They will all make it out unscathed — but with a story to tell.
Close to 100 visitors to Agatha Christie’s former house in Brixham, UK, were briefly trapped at the estate on Friday after a large tree toppled, blocking the nearby single-lane road that leads to the home, according to British news outlet DevonLive.
The Greenway House, managed by conservation nonprofit the National Trust, was used by prolific murder mystery writer Christie as a holiday home.
Caroline Heaven, a visitor who became trapped, told DevonLive she had been stuck for “hours” with the other visitors.
"It’s a shame really,” Heaven told DevonLive. “They are doing a great job, they are giving us free teas and things. [But] it's a bit bleak."
The estate was referred to by Christie as “the loveliest place in the world,” according to the National Trust. It is said to have been the inspiration for her novel “Dead Man’s Folly,” whose crime-scene boathouse can be visited on the grounds of the estate.
“We are working closely with police and highways to get this resolved quickly as possible,” the National Trust said in a statement Friday to the New York Times.
“We are aware that there are visitors, staff and volunteers still at Greenway unable to leave and we are doing everything we can to make sure they are comfortable while we all wait. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”
The road was reopened in the evening, allowing visitors to leave, the Trust said in a later update.
