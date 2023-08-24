4 Dead, 5 Others Shot After Mass Shooting at Biker Bar in Southern California
The four deaths include the gunman, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said
Four people have died and six others were injured after a shooting at a biker bar in southern Orange County, California.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, four deaths including the shooter have been confirmed at Cook's Corner, the bar in Trabuco Canyon.
Another six were transported to local hospitals, five with reported gunshot wounds. No sheriff's deputies were injured during the shooting.
Deputies were on scene two minutes after the first report of the shooting and engaged in gunfire with the shooter, Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told reporters.
The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. and the gunman, a retired law enforcement officer, may have targeted his estranged wife, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The gunman was a retired police officer with the Ventura Police Department, who worked at the agency from 1986 to 2014, the Associated Press reported.
- Ex-Cop is Suspected in Orange County Biker Bar Shooting that Left Three Dead; Mass Shooter also Dead
- Ex-Cop Shot Up California Biker Bar in Deadly Bloodbath that Targeted Estranged Wife: Police
- Gunman Who Opened Fire in Biker Bar Shot Random Customers After Targeting Estranged Wife: Authorities
- Father Details Saving 7-Month-Old Daughter During Mass Shooting as Biker Bar Victims Identified
- 4 Dead in Mass Shooting Near Atlanta, Suspect at Large
- ‘People Were Getting Shot:’ Woman Says She Was Next to Wife of Suspected Shooter at Bar Where Four Died
California State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, said in a statement that he was "devastated" to learn of the shooting.
"Our district is one of the safest areas in the country, and yet we too are repeatedly afflicted with the scourge of mass shootings," he said.
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews