4 Dead, 5 Others Shot After Mass Shooting at Biker Bar in Southern California

Four people have died and six others were injured after a shooting at a biker bar in southern Orange County, California.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, four deaths including the shooter have been confirmed at Cook's Corner, the bar in Trabuco Canyon.

Another six were transported to local hospitals, five with reported gunshot wounds. No sheriff's deputies were injured during the shooting.

Deputies were on scene two minutes after the first report of the shooting and engaged in gunfire with the shooter, Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told reporters.

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting at Cook's Corner, a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. CBS News Los Angeles

The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. and the gunman, a retired law enforcement officer, may have targeted his estranged wife, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The gunman was a retired police officer with the Ventura Police Department, who worked at the agency from 1986 to 2014, the Associated Press reported.

California State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, said in a statement that he was "devastated" to learn of the shooting.

"Our district is one of the safest areas in the country, and yet we too are repeatedly afflicted with the scourge of mass shootings," he said.