Astronomers Discover What Could Be the Largest Explosion Ever in Space

It may not look like much, but astronomers believe they've discovered what could be the largest explosion to ever occur in space.
According to the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the explosion — known as an "accretion event" — was labelled "AT2021lwx."
Astronomers believe that the explosion lasted for three years.
The findings also indicate AT2021lwx burned ten times brighter than any known supernova, the powerful explosions that unfold as massive stars die.
- The James Webb Space Telescope took us closer to the Big Bang than ever before in 2022
- Kamala Harris’ Next Assignment: Taking the Lead on Abortion
- Where does space begin? Chinese spy balloon highlights legal fuzziness of ‘near space’
- NASA tests new asteroid-defense system even as it slashes funding for its mission to spot killer space rocks
- Scientists Find Earth-Sized Planet That May Be Covered in Volcanoes
By contrast, most supernova blasts last only a few months.
Furthermore, the blast caused by AT2021lwx was three times brighter than the light stars emit as they are torn asunder by supermassive black holes.
According to the report, the explosion occurred some 8 billion light-years from Earth, meaning it happened when the universe was a mere 6 billion years old.
It was first detected in 2020 by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California in 2020 and later picked up by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii.
"We've never seen anything like this before and certainly not on this scale," Dr. Robert Massey, Deputy Executive Director of the Royal Astronomical Society, told BBC News.
"I'd be amazed if this is the only object like this in the Universe," he added.
In 2022, astronomers detected the brightest explosion on record — a gamma-ray burst known as GRB 221009A.
That space explosion lasted over ten hours.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics