Astronomers Discover What Could Be the Largest Explosion Ever in Space

It may not look like much, but astronomers believe they've discovered what could be the largest explosion to ever occur in space.

According to the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the explosion — known as an "accretion event" — was labelled "AT2021lwx."

Astronomers believe that the explosion lasted for three years.

The findings also indicate AT2021lwx burned ten times brighter than any known supernova, the powerful explosions that unfold as massive stars die.

By contrast, most supernova blasts last only a few months.

Furthermore, the blast caused by AT2021lwx was three times brighter than the light stars emit as they are torn asunder by supermassive black holes.

According to the report, the explosion occurred some 8 billion light-years from Earth, meaning it happened when the universe was a mere 6 billion years old.

It was first detected in 2020 by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California in 2020 and later picked up by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii.

"We've never seen anything like this before and certainly not on this scale," Dr. Robert Massey, Deputy Executive Director of the Royal Astronomical Society, told BBC News.

"I'd be amazed if this is the only object like this in the Universe," he added.

In 2022, astronomers detected the brightest explosion on record — a gamma-ray burst known as GRB 221009A.

That space explosion lasted over ten hours.