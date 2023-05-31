Astronauts on Commercial Mission Splash Down in Return From International Space Station
The crew was conducting research projects for Axiom Space, a Texas company working to design a commercial lab facility that will orbit the Earth
A crew of four astronauts completed a commercial research mission to the International Space Station when their SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida on Tuesday night.
Commander Peggy Whitson, co-pilot John Shoffner and Saudi astronauts Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi safely concluded the mission on behalf of Axiom Space, a Texas company working to design a commercial lab facility in low-Earth orbit, CBS News reported.
The lab is expected to go up as the International Space Station retires at the end of the decade.
The mission, dubbed Ax-2, was the second commercial station visit from a Axiom Space crew, as the company is using short private missions to create procedures so it can coordinate with space agencies around the world, according to CBS News.
- Russia says it’s leaving the International Space Station again. This time might be different.
- Saudi Astros, Including Nation’s First Woman, Rocketing To Space Station on SpaceX Flight
- Space Force’s New Mission Statement: Time To Inform and Inspire
- Truce in orbit: The U.S. and Russia are strange bedfellows as they work to rescue stranded astronauts
- Space is turning into a dangerous junkyard
The crew of four launched from the Kennedy Space Center on May 21 and completed 20 research projects during its time aboard the station.
Whitson, director of human spaceflight for Axiom, is a retired astronaut who is the most experienced American space flier, having spent 675 days and five hours in space as of Tuesday's splashdown, CBS News reported.
She said the station's crew welcomed their mission, and thanked them for their hospitality.
"These guys, they welcomed us on board, and they've helped us a lot," she said.
"But they've also just been so courteous and kind, and we really appreciate all of that. We felt at home while we were here. Thank you. And I will be back!"
According to CBS News, the return to Earth took 12 hours to complete.
The Crew Dragon could be seen shooting across the sky from the northwestern United States to the southeast.
The capsule hit the water at 11:04 p.m. near Panama City.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews