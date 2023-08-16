Associated Press Issues Landmark Guidance for Use of AI in Its Journalism

The Associated Press has announced new rules regarding the use of AI tools in its journalism, a notable first that could influence how other news organizations approach the adoption of the technology.

The newswire service says it will treat any piece of content produced by generative AI as unvetted source material, and it advised its journalists to apply their editorial judgment and source vetting standards before publishing.

Like other top news publishers, the AP said that it does have a licensing agreement with OpenAI, owner of ChatGPT. The agreement, which has been in place since mid-July, gives the AI company access to the publisher’s text archive while the AP leverages OpenAI's technology and product expertise in generative AI.

Despite this relationship, the AP newsroom does “not use [ChatGPT] to create publishable content,” and it has asked staff not to input sensitive information with any AI tool, the publisher’s Vice President for Standards and Inclusion, Amanda Barrett explained.

The news company says it will not use generative AI to modify audio and visual content, and says it will avoid publishing AI-generated images that are “suspected or proven to be false depictions of reality.” It will, however, publish these images if the images are the subject of the story.

As one of the news industry’s leaders in news reporting and distribution, the AP has influence over media trends and its editorial style guide is the most-widely adopted standard across print and digital media in the country.

Its stance on generative AI could shape how other publishers engage with the technology, especially at a time of confusion and uncertainty over the use of the technology in multiple industries.