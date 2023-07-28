Assault on Dog Trainer By Gang of Skateboarders Turned Into Transphobic Attack After Learning of His Gender

San Diego authorities are on the hunt for a pair of skateboarders after a confrontation with a dog trainer led to a physical attack that later turned sexual after the pair learned the man was transgender.

On June 21, the 24-year-old dog trainer was working with a client’s dog in Balboa Park when a group of skateboarders approached the man and told him he had to leave because it was their day, according to a news release from the San Diego County Crime Stoppers. Between 100 to 200 skateboarders had shown up at the park that day to celebrate “Skate Day.”

The victim and the friend he was there with refused, leading the skateboarders to attempt to intimidate and follow him.

The man tried to get away, but ended up being hit over the head by two skateboarders with their skateboards, knocking him unconscious. The victim, Jay, who declined to provide his last name, said he had just been trying to stand up for himself, as reported by NBC7. He told the outlet, “I was just kind of trying to defend myself. There is a whole park here. We can share this space."

Jay said that his identity as a transgender man was not the cause of the attack, but once some of the skaters recognized it, the assault turned into a sexual attack.

"They were using transgender slurs,” Jay told NBC7. “I was inappropriately touched multiple times during that time span when I was attacked. I did get away after biting and scratching and doing the best I could."

The suspects were able to flee the scene by the time police arrived. Jay was taken to the hospital and had to receive staples for a laceration on the back of his head. His friend and the dog were not harmed.

Suspects who attacked a dog trainer at a park in San Diego. San Diego Crime Stoppers

The first suspect is described as an 18-year-old white or Hispanic male with a medium build and curly blonde and brown hair. He was seen wearing a black and gray “Baja” hoodie and cutoff jean shorts. He had a silver nose ring and a large black-ink tattoo on his left hand, although Crime Stoppers noted that it may not be permanent.

The other suspect is described as a white male of about the same age and build with curly blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black and green camouflage cargo-style pants, a light-colored beanie, and black and white shoes.

Since the incident, Jay said his business has been threatened online by social media users. He said he is afraid to leave the house and to advertise his business.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department or submit an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers’ website.