Assassinated Russian Sub Commander was Tracked on Jogging App

The captain was gunned down on his morning run

Published
Dan Morrison
A Russian submarine commander was assassinated while on his morning run in apparent revenge for a cruise missile attack he launched last year that killed 23 Ukrainians.

Russian Navy Capt. Stanislav Rzhitsky was shot at least four times Monday morning as he jogged past a gym in the southern city of Krasnodar Krai. He was working in a civil defense capacity at the time of his death, state news agency TASS reported.

Rzhitsky apparently mapped his daily runs on Strava, a public jogging app, allowing the assassin to wait in ambush. Ukrainian activists posted an image to Twitter they claimed was Rzhitsky’s daily route.

Russian media on Tuesday published a grainy image of the killer, dressed in a black T-shirt, sunglasses, and sky-blue cap.

Rzhitsky, 42, had commanded the submarine Krasnodar in Russia’s Black Sea fleet. Local news outlets said he had launched cruise missiles that struck the center of Vinnytsia in Ukraine on July 14, 2022, killing 23 people, including three children.

(Credit: NEXTA)
