Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: Survey

A significant majority of Asian Americans do not have access to information about abortion, according to a study examining attitudes toward reproductive health in the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) communities.

The study, which was conducted over a two-year period, concluded that stigma within the AAPI community and lack of accessible information contribute to limited understanding of reproductive health issues.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. With the addition of conservative justices to the court by former President Donald Trump, experts believe this could be the most important abortion case in decades and could undermine or overturn Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The research, carried out by the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum and Ibis Reproductive Health, was released on Tuesday. Entitled 'Medication Abortion among Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders: Knowledge, Access, and Attitudes,' the study investigated the needs, knowledge, perspectives, experiences, and access faced by AANHPI community members regarding abortion and other reproductive healthcare.

To compile its data, the study utilized focus group discussions, in-depth interviews, and a nationally representative survey, which was translated into commonly spoken AAPI languages, including Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Urdu, and Bangla. According to The Guardian, about 1,500 people between the ages of 16 and 49 participated in the study. The sample group included those who identified as women, transgender, non-binary, or gender expansive.

The study found that cultural stigmas around abortion and other reproductive health issues, considered taboo within the community, were rarely discussed in households. This barrier, combined with a lack of resources tailored to the AANHPI community, led to a deficiency of knowledge surrounding abortion methods and care.

The survey indicated limited understanding of medication abortion, with many participants mistakenly believing that only procedural abortions were available. According to the report, nearly half of the participants (47%) did not know where to access medication abortion if needed.

The Guardian reports that medical abortions represent the majority of abortions in the United States. Data from the Pew Research Center suggests that the proportion of Asian Americans uninformed about medical abortions is significantly higher than the national average of 21%.

Respondents also identified several general barriers to abortion, such as the high costs, lack of insurance coverage, limited appointment availability, transportation issues, legal restrictions, and protesters outside healthcare facilities. The survey found that 61% of AANHPI women who had a medication abortion reported facing at least one community-related obstacle when seeking abortion care.

“This information isn't new, but it becomes more glaring when it's laid out like this,” said Isra Pananon Weeks, the interim executive director of the National Asian and Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), in an interview with The Guardian.

In light of its findings, the report suggests enhancing access by establishing community-based organizations focused on reproductive health and training healthcare providers in culturally competent care.