Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: Survey
Cultural stigmas and lack of resources contribute to decreased knowledge on reproductive health issues
A significant majority of Asian Americans do not have access to information about abortion, according to a study examining attitudes toward reproductive health in the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) communities.
The study, which was conducted over a two-year period, concluded that stigma within the AAPI community and lack of accessible information contribute to limited understanding of reproductive health issues.
The research, carried out by the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum and Ibis Reproductive Health, was released on Tuesday. Entitled 'Medication Abortion among Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders: Knowledge, Access, and Attitudes,' the study investigated the needs, knowledge, perspectives, experiences, and access faced by AANHPI community members regarding abortion and other reproductive healthcare.
- Appeals Court Finds Prestigious High School Didn’t Discriminate Against Asian Americans
- Miscarriage or abortion? Dobbs changed how Americans view — and Google — their reproductive lives.
- Abortion pills could ease access issues if Roe falls. Republicans are already targeting them.
- An abortion public health emergency could protect access to a key drug nationwide, but it’s a risky move.
- Vermont Becomes First State to Protect Access to Abortion Pill
To compile its data, the study utilized focus group discussions, in-depth interviews, and a nationally representative survey, which was translated into commonly spoken AAPI languages, including Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Urdu, and Bangla. According to The Guardian, about 1,500 people between the ages of 16 and 49 participated in the study. The sample group included those who identified as women, transgender, non-binary, or gender expansive.
The study found that cultural stigmas around abortion and other reproductive health issues, considered taboo within the community, were rarely discussed in households. This barrier, combined with a lack of resources tailored to the AANHPI community, led to a deficiency of knowledge surrounding abortion methods and care.
The survey indicated limited understanding of medication abortion, with many participants mistakenly believing that only procedural abortions were available. According to the report, nearly half of the participants (47%) did not know where to access medication abortion if needed.
The Guardian reports that medical abortions represent the majority of abortions in the United States. Data from the Pew Research Center suggests that the proportion of Asian Americans uninformed about medical abortions is significantly higher than the national average of 21%.
Respondents also identified several general barriers to abortion, such as the high costs, lack of insurance coverage, limited appointment availability, transportation issues, legal restrictions, and protesters outside healthcare facilities. The survey found that 61% of AANHPI women who had a medication abortion reported facing at least one community-related obstacle when seeking abortion care.
“This information isn't new, but it becomes more glaring when it's laid out like this,” said Isra Pananon Weeks, the interim executive director of the National Asian and Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), in an interview with The Guardian.
In light of its findings, the report suggests enhancing access by establishing community-based organizations focused on reproductive health and training healthcare providers in culturally competent care.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews