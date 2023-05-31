The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Arrested at Pro-January 6 Event, Accused of Hitting Counterprotester

    Micky Witthoeft was seen being cuffed and put into a police vehicle

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    JWPlayer

    The mother of a woman killed in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was arrested Tuesday after allegedly striking a counter-protester at a rally outside a Washington, D.C., jail.

    Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, stands with supporters as they protest outside the US Capitol on May 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Ashli Babbitt was killed during an attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.
    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    The charges were connected to an incident that occurred at the same location on Monday.

    Micki Witthoeft, who is the mother of Ashli Babbitt, was taking part in a right-wing event outside the jail where many of the Capitol riot defendants are being held.

    Read More

    Video of the incident shows Witthoeft catch up to a woman, who was walking down the sidewalk, pull her arm down and then shove her. It's unclear what happened before the confrontation.

    The Daily Beast reports that Witthoeft, 58 was handcuffed and taken into custody around 6:45 p.m.

    The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest to The Messenger.

    In January, Witthoeft was arrested on the Capitol grounds on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot.

    She was arrested for failing to obey police orders, and blocking and obstructing roadways, according to Capitol police.

    The charges were later dropped.

    Babbitt was fatally shot as she attempted to climb through a window beside a barricaded door inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

    Her death has been used as a symbol by right-wing groups.

