Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Arrested at Pro-January 6 Event, Accused of Hitting Counterprotester
Micky Witthoeft was seen being cuffed and put into a police vehicle
The mother of a woman killed in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was arrested Tuesday after allegedly striking a counter-protester at a rally outside a Washington, D.C., jail.
The charges were connected to an incident that occurred at the same location on Monday.
Micki Witthoeft, who is the mother of Ashli Babbitt, was taking part in a right-wing event outside the jail where many of the Capitol riot defendants are being held.
Video of the incident shows Witthoeft catch up to a woman, who was walking down the sidewalk, pull her arm down and then shove her. It's unclear what happened before the confrontation.
The Daily Beast reports that Witthoeft, 58 was handcuffed and taken into custody around 6:45 p.m.
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest to The Messenger.
In January, Witthoeft was arrested on the Capitol grounds on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot.
She was arrested for failing to obey police orders, and blocking and obstructing roadways, according to Capitol police.
The charges were later dropped.
Babbitt was fatally shot as she attempted to climb through a window beside a barricaded door inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Her death has been used as a symbol by right-wing groups.
