As Retailers Give Up on San Francisco, IKEA Is Moving In

As major retailers from Office Depot to Anthropologie bail out of downtown San Francisco in droves, IKEA is setting up shop in the heart of the city, with a new furniture mega-store set to open later this month on struggling Market Street, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.



The IKEA will feature two Swedish delis, a used furniture buyback program, and a home delivery service for shoppers who rely on public transportation and can't transport their wares via car. Business leaders and politicians are counting on the store to help jumpstart a downtown resurgence.



"Let's get the streets humming again," Matt Holmes, a principal at retail broker Retail West told the Chronicle in June. "We can't handle another blow with all these major stores closing. I would love to see this work. We need some good news."



San Francisco's embattled downtown is dealing with a confluence of problems, including sky-high homelessness driven by a drug crisis and cost-of-living 79% above the national average, as well as a crime and shoplifting resurgence and the lowest post-Covid foot traffic of any major American city, as Bay Area tech employees continue to work remotely or move out of town entirely. Just 32% of people have returned to the streets of downtown, compared with before the pandemic.



Even optimistic developers say the shift won't happen overnight. A 65,000-square-foot Whole Foods downtown shuttered after just a year in operation due to safety concerns, and there's no guarantee IKEA won't eventually suffer the same fate.



Mayor London Breed has suggested several unorthodox strategies to revitalize downtown shopping districts, including tearing down abandoned retail spaces to make way for a new soccer stadium, scientific labs, or a new University of California campus



Breed has petitioned for IKEA to come to downtown San Francisco since 2018, arguing it could be a new hub for commercial activity and a source of jobs.



The new location will differ from the sprawling, warehouse-style stores that IKEA has become known for — part of a $3.16 billion initiative to move into more urban areas internationally. The compact downtown mall will be just a third of the size of the nearby IKEA in Emeryville but will still feature about 27 furnished rooms and half the merchandise of a larger store.



The world's largest furniture retailer, which focuses on affordable, minimalist furnishings that are easy to assemble, has about 460 locations across 62 countries, according to its website.