As Oppressive Heat Blankets U.S., There's Still Snow on the Ground at Minneapolis Airport
News.
As Oppressive Heat Blankets U.S., There’s Still Snow on the Ground at Minneapolis Airport

When the last remaining snow melts at MSP, summer can officially begin

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Snow, or something like it, on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in July.Twitter/@mspairport

Summer 2023 is shaping up to be one for the record books across the Northern Hemisphere, with some of Earth's hottest temperatures already recorded.

But in the Land of 1,000 Lakes, there's still some dwindling evidence of this past brutal winter.

As of Friday, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport still had some snow on the ground, though it had long transformed from the white flakes that blanked the Twin Cities over the winter into something slightly less inviting.

Minneapolis is known for some of the harshest winters in the country.

According to CBS News, data from the National Weather Service found that Minnesota ranked as the ninth-longest stretch of days with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground, with this past winter being the third-snowiest winter on record.

A Thrillist article ranks Minnesota as the state with the second most brutal winters in the U.S. after North Dakota.

Several Twitter users commented on the post, wondering if they could go skiing on the dirt-snow mound before it melted away entirely.

"You can do it little buddy," urged one.

In past years, MSP has posted pictures of its last remaining snow piles to mark the unofficial start of summer. But perhaps none were as remarkable as Boston's famous 2015 snow mound that followed a record-breaking winter.

That pile didn't completely melt until July 14.

