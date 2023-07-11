As Oppressive Heat Blankets U.S., There’s Still Snow on the Ground at Minneapolis Airport

Summer 2023 is shaping up to be one for the record books across the Northern Hemisphere, with some of Earth's hottest temperatures already recorded.
But in the Land of 1,000 Lakes, there's still some dwindling evidence of this past brutal winter.
As of Friday, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport still had some snow on the ground, though it had long transformed from the white flakes that blanked the Twin Cities over the winter into something slightly less inviting.
Minneapolis is known for some of the harshest winters in the country.
- Europe’s extreme heat wave of 2022 is melting airport runways and impacting travel to the UK
- 10 Treated For Heat-Related Illnesses in Minneapolis During Large Funeral for 5 Friends Killed in Car Crash
- Heat Index at Persian Gulf International Airport Tops 150 Degrees
- July Heat Impacted 80% of the World, Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Climate Change: Study
- Suspect in Minneapolis Hit and Run That Killed 5 Is Son of Former State Representative
According to CBS News, data from the National Weather Service found that Minnesota ranked as the ninth-longest stretch of days with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground, with this past winter being the third-snowiest winter on record.
A Thrillist article ranks Minnesota as the state with the second most brutal winters in the U.S. after North Dakota.
Several Twitter users commented on the post, wondering if they could go skiing on the dirt-snow mound before it melted away entirely.
"You can do it little buddy," urged one.
In past years, MSP has posted pictures of its last remaining snow piles to mark the unofficial start of summer. But perhaps none were as remarkable as Boston's famous 2015 snow mound that followed a record-breaking winter.
That pile didn't completely melt until July 14.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- One Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews