    Artificial Intelligence And Deepfake Scams Are Swindling Millions From Victims

    The prevalence of the scams is on the rise.

    Monique Merrill
    A man in China was swindled out of more than half a million dollars, tricked by an elaborate scam that used AI technology, as reported by Reuters. The con artist used deepfake technology to imitate the man's friend on a video call, convincing him to transfer 4.3 million yuan ($622,000).

    The victim believed he was assisting his friend with a deposit for a bidding process, only realizing he'd fallen prey to a scam when his friend denied any knowledge of the transaction.

    Authorities have managed to recover some of the lost funds, but the search for the remainder continues. This incident highlights growing concerns about the misuse of advanced AI technology against unsuspecting individuals, even as governments scramble to regulate this rapidly evolving field.

    China is taking steps to curb the use of AI in spreading misinformation. It recently prosecuted a man for using ChatGPT to fabricate articles about a non-existent train accident, marking the country's first deepfake-related arrest.

    While this recent scam exploited face-swapping technology, other deepfake scams use "voice cloning." Scammers create an AI model of a person's voice to deceive the victim's loved ones over the phone.

    Cases of AI technology being used to defraud individuals are on the rise. In April, a mother was tricked into believing her daughter had been kidnapped after receiving a call made with AI audio technology that demanded a $1 million ransom, according to CNN.

    The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning regarding this technology, classifying it as a burgeoning threat within the broader scope of synthetic media. These scams use AI and machine learning to craft believable, realistic videos, pictures, audio, and text that depict events that never happened.

    The Department advises people to independently verify any requests for money and to stay alert for typical scam tactics, which often involve requests for gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

    A beautiful woman's face appears within a network of computer circuitry in an image about hackers, security issues, artificial intelligence and the future.
