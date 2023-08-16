Artifacts Dating Back 3,000 Years Among Items Stolen From British Museum, Staff Member Sacked

The British Museum in London announced on Wednesday that it had dismissed a staff member, following an investigation into missing, stolen, and damaged items from its collection.

The affected items, which the museum disclosed, included jewelry, gems, and glass that date back as far as 1,500 years BCE and extend up to the 1800s.

Most of these items were small and had been stored in a room designated for academic and research purposes.

“This is a highly unusual incident," said Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum. "I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously. The Museum apologizes for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this – and we are determined to put things right."

In light of the situation, Fischer revealed that the museum has increased its security measures. They are now working to provide a detailed account of the missing or damaged items.

The discrepancies first came to light earlier this year. After the staff discovered the irregularities, they informed the museum trustees, who subsequently contacted the police. An independent review was conducted, leading to the identification of the staff member believed to be responsible.

“Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn’t happen again," commented George Osborne, Chair of the British Museum.

"This incident only reinforces the case for the reimagination of the Museum we have embarked upon. It’s a sad day for all who love our British Museum, but we’re determined to right the wrongs and use the experience to build a stronger Museum.”

It's worth noting that the British Museum, which houses over eight million objects from around the world, has often been critiqued. Detractors believe that many items in their collection should be returned to their countries of origin.