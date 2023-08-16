Artifacts Dating Back 3,000 Years Among Items Stolen From British Museum, Staff Member Sacked

The British Museum in London announced on Wednesday that it had dismissed a staff member, following an investigation into missing, stolen, and damaged items from its collection.
The affected items, which the museum disclosed, included jewelry, gems, and glass that date back as far as 1,500 years BCE and extend up to the 1800s.
Most of these items were small and had been stored in a room designated for academic and research purposes.
“This is a highly unusual incident," said Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum. "I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously. The Museum apologizes for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this – and we are determined to put things right."
In light of the situation, Fischer revealed that the museum has increased its security measures. They are now working to provide a detailed account of the missing or damaged items.
The discrepancies first came to light earlier this year. After the staff discovered the irregularities, they informed the museum trustees, who subsequently contacted the police. An independent review was conducted, leading to the identification of the staff member believed to be responsible.
“Our priority is now threefold: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn’t happen again," commented George Osborne, Chair of the British Museum.
- Italy Recovers Hundreds of Ancient Artifacts After 17-Year Legal Battle With British Antiquities Dealer
- British Airways Concorde Supersonic Jet Removed From New York Museum for Restoration
- DA Takes Nearly 90 Artifacts From Prominent New York Philanthropist’s Collection, Says That They Were Looted
- Will Britain give back the Rosetta Stone? Western museums are facing pressure to return ancient antiquities.
- Crimes against history: Inside the multibillion-dollar world of stolen antiquities
- 3,000-Year-Old Iron Arrowhead Was Made From Meteorite: Study
"This incident only reinforces the case for the reimagination of the Museum we have embarked upon. It’s a sad day for all who love our British Museum, but we’re determined to right the wrongs and use the experience to build a stronger Museum.”
It's worth noting that the British Museum, which houses over eight million objects from around the world, has often been critiqued. Detractors believe that many items in their collection should be returned to their countries of origin.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews