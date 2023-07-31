‘Arthur’ Children’s Book Faces Potential School Ban in Florida

A Florida school district is reviewing a parent’s complaint about a children’s book based on the popular “Arthur” TV series, The Daily Beast reported.

On July 12, a parent filed a complaint to the Clay County School District, saying one of the books in the “Arthur” series by Marc Brown was inappropriate because it contains references to Spin the Bottle, the party game commonly played by teenagers.

A spokesperson with Clay County told the Beast said the book, “Arthur’s Birthday,” is now “pending oversight committee review.”

The book, first published in 1989, tells the story of Arthur’s upcoming birthday, which falls on the same day as a party hosted by another classmate. Arthur comes up with a plan to make sure all his friends can attend both his and his classmate’s party.

"Arthur" books author and creator Marc Brown attends the Licensing International 2000, June 14, 2000, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. Stan Godlewski/Getty Images

At the end of the book, one friend presents Arthur with a Spin the Bottle present.

Writing in all caps on the challenge form he submitted to the school district, Bruce Friedman said his reason for the request is to “PROTECT CHILDREN!! IT IS NOT APPROPRIATE TO DISCUSS ‘SPIN THE BOTTLE’ WITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILDREN. THIS BOOK IS FOUND IN ALL/ALMOST ALL [DISTRICT SCHOOLS]!”

Friedman, the Beast reported, is the president of the Florida chapter of No Left Turn in Education, a right-wing group that seeks to influence educational institutions. One of its goals, according to its website, is to “use all forms of media to expose the radical indoctrination in K-12 education, its perpetrators, the resources and methods employed and the resulting harm it inflicts.”

Friedman also wrote that Spin the Bottle is “NOT OKAY FOR K-5 KIDS” and could “DAMAGE SOULS.”