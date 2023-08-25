‘Arsonist Scum’ Blamed for Greek Wildfires As Police Make 140 Wildfire-Related Arrests

Even as Greece arrests nearly two dozen people suspected of starting multiple deadly wildfires across the country, the Greek Civil Protection Minister accused residents of trying to set more blazes, most recently on Mount Parnitha, a protected wildlife area outside Athens.



"Arsonist scum are setting fires that threaten forests, property and, most of all, human lives," Vassilis Kikilias said during a press conference Thursday.



Twenty people have been killed in Greek blazes so far this week, including a shepherd in the Boeotia region and 19 migrants, some of whom were children, the BBC reported.



Kikilias reportedly counted at least nine arson attempts across just four hours on Thursday morning along the foothills of Mount Parnitha. Authorities have so far made 140 wildfire-related arrests, with that number divided between intentional arson and negligence charges.



It's unclear why the suspected arsonists were motivated to set the fires, but in past years, some have used them to clear the way for future home construction, according to the New York Times.



In some cases, the government initially refuses to allow construction on burned land only for subsequent administrations to make pardons and exceptions, eventually allowing new homes to be built.



The fire raging on Mount Parnitha is especially upsetting, some Greeks say, because the park is often considered the "lungs" of the nation — a way to escape the city during summer heat waves.



“No other European capital has been blessed with such a hot spot of biodiversity literally at its doorstep,” Demetre Karavellas, director of World Wildlife Fund Greece, told the Times. “It’s a crying shame.”



Some citizens turned their anger to Greek politicians for not doing enough to halt the scores of blazes raging across the country.



But officials said they had deployed all of their resources to stop the fires and that a deadly combination of dry conditions and successive heat waves had made this year's infernos especially destructive — the inevitable result of climate change.



Some 60 firefighters have been injured fighting the hundreds of wildfires in the region, including some who have gone on to develop serious breathing difficulties.



Kililias said the country has already issued twice as many "Level 5" warnings — denoting an extremely high risk of fire — this year, compared with 2021, and seven times as many as 2012.



In a scenario that eerily mirrored the recent Maui wildfire, 103 people died after an unexpected conflagration descended on the Greek town of Mati in 2018. In both incidents, officials were later criticized for failing to protect residents with emergency sirens or evacuation orders.