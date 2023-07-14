Arson Suspect in Stolen Tesla Stopped by Good Samaritan with MMA Skills: ‘He Looked Like a Pretzel’ - The Messenger
Arson Suspect in Stolen Tesla Stopped by Good Samaritan with MMA Skills: ‘He Looked Like a Pretzel’

The Good Samaritan detained him until the police arrived

Yelena Dzhanova
A firefighter responds to the Sonoma County wildfire on October 15, 2017 near Santa Rosa, California. David McNew/Getty Images

On Saturday, a California man thwarted an arson suspect attempting to flee the scene of a fire in a stolen car, as reported by Fox News.

Alex Bello was driving past a field in Vallejo, California, when he noticed a man "playing" nearby. Shortly thereafter, he saw the field ablaze.

"It sounds strange, but that's why I started watching. He appeared to be merely poking at the grass, but suddenly, I realized he was setting a fire," Bello told the outlet.

He promptly exited his vehicle and called 911, informing the dispatcher of his intentions to follow the suspect and intervene if necessary. The dispatcher gave him the go-ahead.

As the fire spread, the suspect attempted to return to the vehicle he had arrived in — a stolen Tesla. Bello, having received martial arts training, pursued and apprehended the man as he tried to re-enter the car. He restrained him until the police arrived on the scene.

"He looked like a pretzel," Bello stated. "I had one hand on both of his, applying enough pressure to keep him down, but not to cause injury."

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed by the authorities, allegedly stole the Tesla in Fremont, California. Upon their arrival in Vallejo, the police took the suspect into custody while firefighters extinguished the fire.

The Vallejo Police Department has not yet responded to The Messenger's request for additional information.

