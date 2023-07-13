Arrests Made After Suspects Tried to Break Into Evacuated California Homes Affected by Landslide - The Messenger
Arrests Made After Suspects Tried to Break Into Evacuated California Homes Affected by Landslide

'Sometimes you see the best in humanity, and other times you see the very worst in it,' the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County early Sunday, July 9, 2023. Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday. Michael Hixon/The Orange County Register via AP

Two people were arrested for attempting to break into homes affected by a massive landslide in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

The arrests occurred Thursday morning after Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies were alerted to the burglary attempt while providing security to the evacuated homes in Rolling Hills Estates.

A major landslide destroyed 10 homes in Southern California over the weekend and put area officials and nearby homeowners on high alert.

In a series of tweets, the department said the suspects tried to escape after authorities had set up a security perimeter around the area affected by the landslide that occurred over the weekend.

Read More

"Deputies quickly established a containment around the area as the suspects attempted to flee into the landslide area," the sheriff's office said.

Local police from Torrance used a drone to help locate the suspects, leading to their apprehension.

"When you work in law enforcement, you get to see the wide range of humanity," read the sheriff's office tweet.

"Sometimes you see the best in humanity, and other times you see the very worst in it," they added.

About a dozen homes were evacuated, and at least 16 residents have been left temporarily homeless.

"I'm feeling sad and confused and angry — angry that no one had told us earlier about this," Rolling Hills resident Weber "Wei" Yen, 73, told the Los Angeles Times. "This is pretty significant [ground] movement; someone should have known about it."

The cause of the landslide remains under investigation

