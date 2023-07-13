Arrests Made After Suspects Tried to Break Into Evacuated California Homes Affected by Landslide

Two people were arrested for attempting to break into homes affected by a massive landslide in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
The arrests occurred Thursday morning after Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies were alerted to the burglary attempt while providing security to the evacuated homes in Rolling Hills Estates.
A major landslide destroyed 10 homes in Southern California over the weekend and put area officials and nearby homeowners on high alert.
In a series of tweets, the department said the suspects tried to escape after authorities had set up a security perimeter around the area affected by the landslide that occurred over the weekend.
- Several Enormous California Homes Collapse in Major Landslide Caused by Suspected Water Leak: ‘Unbelievable’
- California Homeowners Say Government Should Give More Help After Landslide Wiped Out Their $1 Million+ Homes
- California Judge Arrested After Wife Is Reportedly Killed at Their Home
- California Judge Arrested After Wife Is Fatally Shot in Their Home
- California Bear With Penchant for Breaking and Entering Captured in Lake Tahoe After Trespassing at 21 Homes
"Deputies quickly established a containment around the area as the suspects attempted to flee into the landslide area," the sheriff's office said.
Local police from Torrance used a drone to help locate the suspects, leading to their apprehension.
"When you work in law enforcement, you get to see the wide range of humanity," read the sheriff's office tweet.
"Sometimes you see the best in humanity, and other times you see the very worst in it," they added.
About a dozen homes were evacuated, and at least 16 residents have been left temporarily homeless.
"I'm feeling sad and confused and angry — angry that no one had told us earlier about this," Rolling Hills resident Weber "Wei" Yen, 73, told the Los Angeles Times. "This is pretty significant [ground] movement; someone should have known about it."
The cause of the landslide remains under investigation
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews