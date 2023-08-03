Arrest Made in Rape Cold Cases Using Evidence Gathered by Doctor in the ’70s Who Foresaw DNA Evidence Possibilities

A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the sexual assault of five women thanks to key evidence collected by a doctor in the 1970s and ‘80s, according to a report from the Baltimore Sun.
James William Shipe Sr. is accused of breaking into the homes of five women from 1978 to 1986 and attacking them, according to court records reviewed by the Sun.
Baltimore doctor Rudiger Brietnecker collected microscope slides with bodily fluids of patients who came to him for treatment after experiencing sexual assaults in the 1970s, the outlet reported.
DNA testing was not used by law enforcement until the late 80s, according to the National Institutes of Health. His collection of samples has been used by officers to crack cold cases. Dr. Breitenecker died in 2021 at the age of 91.
In March, a police spokesperson told the news outlet the department had yet to test 1,295 slides collected by Dr. Brietnecker. He collected 1,779 slides related to cases in Baltimore County in total.
“While we know today’s arrest cannot erase the harm Shipe inflicted upon the survivors, the Baltimore County Police Department has removed a dangerous threat from our communities,” Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said in a statement to the news organization.
“Our commitment to all the survivors of sexual assault remains steadfast as the investigation into these crimes continues. We thank our many partners who have assisted in this ongoing effort," he added.
Shipe faces five counts of first-degree rape and burglary and one count of perverted practice. He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
