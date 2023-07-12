Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Kentucky Teacher at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

An arrest has been made in the killing of a Kentucky teacher and wrestling coach on the Catholic University campus in Washington, D.C., according to a report.
Jaime Macedo of Northwest Washington was arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the July 5 fatal shooting of Maxwell Emerson, 25, of Crestwood, Ky., who was at the school to take part in a professional development seminar for educators, the Washington Post reported.
Macedo, 22, was charged with first-degree murder while armed and faces a court hearing Wednesday, the report said.
D.C. police said Emerson was shot near Father O'Connell Hall near the edge of campus where he was staying with friends.
Initial reports said the shooting appeared to be because of a dispute between two people who knew each other, but Emerson's family contested that version.
They said Emerson did not know anyone in Washington and he also texted his mother during the attack, writing "Help I'm being robbed at gunpoint."
Emerson taught social studies and was an assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School in a Louisville suburb.
His father, Steve Emerson, said "our prayers have been answered" in response to the arrest of Macedo.
"We're happy an arrest in the murder of our son has been made. Not only happy that he's off the street but that the community and D.C. is a little bit safer," he told NBC 4 in Washington.
Emerson's sister Ellen said the arrest was a "big relief" for the family.
"I'm in shock right now," she told the station. "I hope this will bring justice for Max."
A GoFundMe page set up for Emerson has collected more than $38,000 as of Wednesday morning.
"Max was a wise, witty, and hardworking individual who cherished his family deeply. He brought laughter and happiness wherever he went, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched," the tribute read.
