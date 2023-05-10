The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells His Side of the Story in Netflix Doc Trailer

    Netflix's three-part documentary series 'Arnold' will premiere June 7

    Published
    Thea Glassman
    Mario Tama/Getty Images

    The Takeaway: Netflix's three-part documentary series Arnold will premiere on June 7.

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, and this time it's with an intimate documentary about his life. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Arnold, an upcoming three-part docu-series about the multi-hyphenate performer, which tackles everything from his career to his extramarital affair.

    As the streaming service puts it:

    In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars, and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California, and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.

    Read More

    The trailer charts Schwarzenegger's success at the box office and in the bodybuilding world, along with capturing the ethos that got him to where he is. "I saw myself on the stage," he explained. "Thousands of people screaming, 'Arnold, Arnold, Arnold'... when you visualize something very clearly, you believe that you 100 percent can get there."

    Arnold will also touch upon the affair the subject had with his family's maid Mildred Baena, which was made public in 2011. The actor fathered son Joseph Baena while married to Maria Shriver.

    "It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids," Schwarzenegger stated. "I have caused enough pain for my family that I will have to live with it for the rest of my life." 

    The documentary series will be available to stream June 7 on Netflix.

