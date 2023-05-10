Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells His Side of the Story in Netflix Doc Trailer

The Takeaway: Netflix's three-part documentary series Arnold will premiere on June 7.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, and this time it's with an intimate documentary about his life. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Arnold, an upcoming three-part docu-series about the multi-hyphenate performer, which tackles everything from his career to his extramarital affair.
As the streaming service puts it:
In a series of candid interviews Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars, and observers cover everything from his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, his time governing the state of California, and both the joys and turbulence of his family life in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He and Maria Shriver Deserve an Oscar for ‘How to Handle Divorce’
- ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know
- Netflix Is Finally Dropping Its International ‘Bird Box’ Sequel This July
- Mom of Abducted Kayla Unbehaun in Police Custody After ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Tip
- ‘Selling the OC’ Star Alex Hall Teases a ‘Few Surprises’ With Co-Star Tyler Stanaland
The trailer charts Schwarzenegger's success at the box office and in the bodybuilding world, along with capturing the ethos that got him to where he is. "I saw myself on the stage," he explained. "Thousands of people screaming, 'Arnold, Arnold, Arnold'... when you visualize something very clearly, you believe that you 100 percent can get there."
Arnold will also touch upon the affair the subject had with his family's maid Mildred Baena, which was made public in 2011. The actor fathered son Joseph Baena while married to Maria Shriver.
"It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationship with the kids," Schwarzenegger stated. "I have caused enough pain for my family that I will have to live with it for the rest of my life."
The documentary series will be available to stream June 7 on Netflix.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews