Army Vet’s Widow Gets Threat From VA She’ll Lose Her Home: ‘This Is What I’m Left With’

Jamie Worthington grieved the loss of her husband four years ago, and now she’s grieving one of the last pieces of their shared life: their home.

After Worthington’s husband Dave retired from the military with 20 years of service under his belt, he was left fully disabled. As a result, he didn’t have to pay property taxes on his home under Michigan’s General Property Tax Act. But after Dave died, Worthington became bombarded with property tax payments.

Even though she continued the monthly mortgage payments, the home she and Dave shared for many years is now foreclosed due to unpaid property taxes.

“It’s really hard, kind of like you’re grieving again,” she told News10. “Because I’m grieving the home that I shared with my husband that I don’t get to keep.”

Her home was put up for auction before being bought by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Worthington inquired about repurchasing her home but was told by the VA that was impossible. The agency told her she had three weeks to pack up her things and find a new place to live.

“I was pretty hysterical. I cannot possibly pack mine and my husband’s belongings in three weeks and find a place to live,” she said.

Stacey McDuffie, Worthington’s friend, realtor, and fellow veteran spouse, said she learned of Worthington’s situation and felt inclined to help. She said Worthington’s situation hit close to home and made her worry something similar may eventually happen to her family.

“It makes you think,” she said. “If you’re a military spouse and your spouse passes away before you, this is what I’m left with.”

McDuffie said she’s witnessed the VA disappoint other veteran families in the past. She also said she’s lived in other states under the VA where Veteran benefits are more reliable.

“I feel like here in the state of Michigan, there are a lot of opportunities for us to handle this at the state level, to really look at what are veteran needs here,” McDuffie said.

Michigan has some improving to do, she added. She said the state should start by changing the property tax exemption laws.

McDuffie and Worthington reached out to federal and state lawmakers and got the attention of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D- Mich.). Stoltkin started spreading the word about Worthington’s situation and said there’s been a “movement” in the state legislature to change and clarify the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption.

“Ensuring veteran benefits are extended to spouses has been a long-time priority for my constituent services team, so when Jamie contacted us in June we immediately jumped into action,” Slotkin said.

Eventually, word of Worthington’s situation reached the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and they wanted to help, Assistant Director Robert Near said. Near said he was shocked there had not been more intervention into Worthington’s cause.

“It blew my mind that there wasn’t more compassion and willingness to do maybe a reverse mortgage, or put the payments on the end, or just rework it,” he said. “It was really unfortunate to see that considering how many opportunities and options there are in that world.”

Near said state and federal officials began to unite over Worthington’s cause and pushed the VA to reconsider their decision.

Worthington is currently working on a settlement with the VA to keep the home she shared with her late husband.

She said communication and awareness within the VA need to improve so these types of situations can be avoided.

​​“I think they really need that communication, for not only the veterans but the families as well,” she said. “It really lacks.”