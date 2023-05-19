Army Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Fellow Officer’s Wife
He allegedly groped and kissed the woman while her husband was participating in a training exercise.
An Army colonel will face a court martial after being accused of sexually assaulting the wife of a fellow officer.
Col. Jon Meredith has been formally charged and was arraigned Monday at Fort Cavazos in Texas.
Meredith was fired in October as commander of the 1st. Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. The initial reason given by the Army was a “loss of confidence” in his judgment and ability to lead troops, Stars and Stripes reported.
The charges surfaced later.
- Cardiologist Charged With Drugging or Sexually Assaulting 10 Women He Met on Dating Apps
- Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 10 Women Had Medical License Renewed Despite Charges
- Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Alexis Gale File for Divorce
- Dr. Luke Named ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year
- University of Utah Swimmer Accused of Sexual Assault Flees to Canada
They include "two specifications of abusive sexual contact and two specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer,” 1st Cavalry Division public affairs officer Major Tim Watts said in a statement to The Messenger.
The alleged attack occurred last summer at Fort Hood, which has since been renamed Fort Cavazos.
Meredith allegedly groped the woman and kissed her as her husband was participating in a field training exercise.
He is scheduled to face court martial Oct 18, according to a charge sheet viewed by the ArmyTimes.
