The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Army Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Fellow Officer’s Wife

    He allegedly groped and kissed the woman while her husband was participating in a training exercise.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    An Army colonel will face a court martial after being accused of sexually assaulting the wife of a fellow officer.

    Col. Jon Meredith has been formally charged and was arraigned Monday at Fort Cavazos in Texas.

    Meredith was fired in October as commander of the 1st. Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. The initial reason given by the Army was a “loss of confidence” in his judgment and ability to lead troops, Stars and Stripes reported.

    The charges surfaced later.

    Read More
    Colonel Jon Meredith
    Colonel Jon Meredith Credit: U.S. Army

    They include "two specifications of abusive sexual contact and two specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer,” 1st Cavalry Division public affairs officer Major Tim Watts said in a statement to The Messenger.

    The alleged attack occurred last summer at Fort Hood, which has since been renamed Fort Cavazos.

    Meredith allegedly groped the woman and kissed her as her husband was participating in a field training exercise.

    He is scheduled to face court martial Oct 18, according to a charge sheet viewed by the ArmyTimes.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.