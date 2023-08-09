Soldiers Struggling to Eat as Massive US Military Base Goes Months Without Sufficient Food Access: Report

Soldiers are going hungry at one of the Army's largest bases in the United States, according to a startling new report.

Fort Cavazos has been without adequate access to food, Military.com reports, and soldiers at the Texas base often drive up to an hour to find a meal.

Only two out of 10 of the base's major dining stations have been operating this summer, and while some soldiers can drive off campus to buy their grub, many junior base members don't have access to vehicles.

Even the facilities that are operable post conflicting schedules of when they are opened or closed, causing confusion and chaos among soldiers as to when and where they'll get their next meal, the report states.

The root of the problem stems from officials having trouble staffing the dining operations at the base, as a majority of the cooks are either deployed, completing a rotation at the National Training Center, or completing cadet training exercises at Fort Knox.

Military.com reports the dining options are so sparse that some of the soldiers the outlet interviewed were unaware of the limited services that are operating.

Access to quality food has been a hot-button issue in military discussions. It's even been reported that soldiers experience less food insecurity when they're overseas, according to the RAND group.

To combat the issue, some officials are considering having soldiers use their meal cards at restaurants on base that are not military-affiliated, like Panera and Qdoba. This idea is being tested at Fort Drum, in New York.

Two of the base's dining facilities opened back up last week, which will hopefully help resume sufficient access to meals.

The situation at Fort Cavazos serves as a stark reminder of the importance of proper staffing and infrastructure to ensure the well-being of those serving in the military.