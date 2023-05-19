Army Asks For Help Finding Soldier Missing From Texas Base for Days

The U.S. Army has appealed to the public for help finding a missing soldier who was last seen four days ago.
A statement from Fort Cavazos identifies the soldier as Specialist Craig Chamberlain.
Chamberlain "is assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion here," the statement explains.
He was last reported seen leaving his home in Killeen, Texas, around 6 p.m. on May 15.
No one has laid eyes on him since.
"His chain of command and his family have been unable to contact him since then," reads the statement.
Chamberlain is white with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The missing soldier stands 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts.
According to the Killeen Daily Herald, he's 23 years old.
Army officials informed his spouse Thursday that Chamberlain stopped reporting to work back in March, the paper reported.
"He told me he was going to work the whole time, so I didn’t think anything of it, but in reality, he wasn’t really going to work; he was just saying he was going to work,” Cam Mann said, per the Herald report. “He was supposed to be reporting to Korea and never did and told his former coworkers that he was in Korea, but he was clearly with me, so that’s when he went AWOL."
Mann also said that the couple had been living apart since December, when Chamberlain moved into a friend's house ahead of the Korea rotation.
At that time, she said, his demeanor changed. "He was very laid-back — a very patient man. Nothing really upset him. He was very care-free,” Mann said, according to the paper. “Around December, when he was supposed to be going to Korea ... that’s when I started noticing a drastic change within him."
The III Armored Corps has initiated an "Absence Status Unknown" (AUN) case for Chamberlain, the statement released Friday said, and "is working closely with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement agencies to locate the Soldier."
Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is asked to call the Army's Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 600-3837 or the division's tip line at (254) 600-3837.
Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips here.
