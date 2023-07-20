Armed Robbers in Chicago Are Targeting Mail Carriers for Their Master Keys

The US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is searching for suspects after multiple mail carriers in the Chicago area were robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other on Tuesday.

The goal of these robberies is typically to steal the mail carriers’ master keys, which postal workers use to access residential mail rooms and public blue mailboxes, according to CWB Chicago.

Two men robbed a female mail carrier in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon, stealing both her phone and her master key, in the process.



A male postal worker was also robbed at gunpoint in Logan Square the same afternoon. Earlier in the day, in the nearby suburb of River Grove, a mail carrier was shot at and ordered to turn over his key, CWB reported. No one was injured in that incident.

While it's unclear if the robberies were related, they were the latest in a string of similar crimes that have been unfolding in the Chicago metro area over the past several months. There were at least a dozen instances of armed robberies targeting postal workers in March and April, according to WLS-TV.

A man was detained during a traffic stop in March for not having a valid driver’s license, according to CWB. When police impounded his car, they discovered he also had a USPS master key and a slew of checks and W-2 forms.

In April, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin called on the Department of Justice, the US Postal Service and the National Association of Letter Carriers to work together and update technology to mitigate the robberies.

“It is critical that your respective agencies work together to better protect these public servants and ensure the security of our mail system,” Durbin said in a press release.

“The motive for letter carrier robberies often is the theft of master or ‘arrow’ keys, and instituting a pilot program to update cluster boxes with new technology could only improve this dire situation.”



Investigators believe the thieves use the master keys to steal large volumes of mail, often as part of an identity theft ring.



“Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” a source told CWB.

The USPIS is currently offering a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone with information about any of the Tuesday robberies. They advised that no one should approach the suspect but that people with relevant information should contact law enforcement.