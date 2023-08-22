Armed Neighbor Scares Off Man Who Allegedly Nearly Stabbed Ex-Wife to Death - The Messenger
Armed Neighbor Scares Off Man Who Allegedly Nearly Stabbed Ex-Wife to Death

Alfonza Terrell Merritt was found and arrested roughly 200 miles away near the Oregon-Washington border

Eli Walsh
Police found two people with multiple gunshot wounds, including a woman and a child of unspecified ageDouglas Sacha/Getty Images

An Oregon man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife multiple times and leaving her in critical condition, according to a local media report.

Police officers in Beaverton responded around 9:45 a.m. to a local apartment complex and found a woman lying on the ground outside the building with multiple stab wounds.

The woman told officers before being taken to a hospital that her ex-husband, later identified as Alfonza Terrell Merritt, had assaulted her and that she had a restraining order against him, according to NBC News’ Portland affiliate.

Investigators determined what car Merritt drove as he fled the apartment complex after one of the woman’s neighbors confronted him with a gun.

The suspect was ultimately located and arrested roughly three hours later near the northern Oregon city of Hermiston, some 200 miles away from Beaverton.

Merritt was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to KGW 8.

