Armed Man Barricaded in Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace, Who Forced Woman Into Room, Has Been Arrested
Footage on social media showed debris littering the ground below the hotel after the man reportedly threw objects out the window
The suspected armed man who barricaded himself into a room with a female victim at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon has been arrested, authorities said in an afternoon update.
"SWAT made entry into the hotel room and has taken the subject into custody. The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers," Las Vegas Metropolitan police said via Twitter around 2:45 p.m. PT.
"There will be a large police presence with vehicles as this investigation continues and units disperse," the update added.
The unidentified man pulled a woman into the room prior to the barricade situation, KLAS-TV reported. It was unclear whether he knew the woman.
Both Las Vegas Police, SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were involved in the standoff.
“We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace," Caesars Entertainment told KVVU. "Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation.”
Police said no shots had been fired and they had not yet seen a weapon, though the man said he had one.
A guest at the pool told KLAS they were ushered out of the area and saw the man throwing things, including possibly a chair, out the window.
Las Vegas Police said they initially received a report of a domestic disturbance at the hotel, and upon arrival, attempted to contact the person in the room.
"A male refused to open the door and stated that he was armed," LVMPD said.
Police have asked people to avoid the area.
