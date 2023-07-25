Armed Bystander Opens Fire, Chases Off Robber Holding Mailman at Gunpoint: Police - The Messenger
Armed Bystander Opens Fire, Chases Off Robber Holding Mailman at Gunpoint: Police

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information

Published
Monique Merrill
A mail carrier was caught in the middle of gunfire while on his route in River Grove village outside of Chicago, NBC Chicago reported.

The mail carrier was reportedly approached on July 18 by an armed man who demanded his keys, the outlet reported. The carrier complied with the order, but soon a witness came on the scene and pulled a handgun on the armed man.

Police said “words and gunshots were exchanged,” according to NBC.

The man who threatened the mail carrier reportedly fled to a vehicle that had dropped him off and left the scene. 

row of parked postal mail trucks
An armed witness came to USPS worker's aid when he was robbed at gunpoint on July 18 in River Grove, Illinois.Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

Two unidentified sisters in the neighborhood told NBC Chicago their mother took the mail carrier inside after the incident. 

"He was just very distressed, very scared. You could tell he was very nervous from what had just happened," one sister told the news station.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone who has information about the crime, of which it said there are believed to be up to four robbery suspects.

