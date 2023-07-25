Armed Bystander Opens Fire, Chases Off Robber Holding Mailman at Gunpoint: Police
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information
A mail carrier was caught in the middle of gunfire while on his route in River Grove village outside of Chicago, NBC Chicago reported.
The mail carrier was reportedly approached on July 18 by an armed man who demanded his keys, the outlet reported. The carrier complied with the order, but soon a witness came on the scene and pulled a handgun on the armed man.
Police said “words and gunshots were exchanged,” according to NBC.
The man who threatened the mail carrier reportedly fled to a vehicle that had dropped him off and left the scene.
- Armed Robbers in Chicago Are Targeting Mail Carriers for Their Master Keys
- Grab and Go: Armed Robbers Hold Up 5 Different 7-Eleven Stores in LA in 1 Night
- Mail Carrier Honored for Finding, Rescuing Retired Police Officer While on Route
- Georgia Liquor Store Employees Laugh Off Armed Robber, Continue to Serve Customers
- Annual ‘Dog Bite National Rankings’ Show a Decline in Canine Attacks on Mail Carriers
Two unidentified sisters in the neighborhood told NBC Chicago their mother took the mail carrier inside after the incident.
"He was just very distressed, very scared. You could tell he was very nervous from what had just happened," one sister told the news station.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone who has information about the crime, of which it said there are believed to be up to four robbery suspects.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews