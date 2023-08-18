Arkansas Schools Vow to Keep Teaching AP African American Studies Despite Legal Threats From State

All six Arkansas schools that had planned to teach AP African American Studies before the state announced it will not recognize the course have declared that they all plan to continue to offer the class.

High schools, academies, and charter schools in Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Jonesboro, Arkansas, have confirmed that they will continue to offer the class and grade it just as they would for any other AP course, the Arkansas Times reports.

One charter school, eStem High School, sent a letter to parents explaining the situation, saying that the school had already been in session for over a week before educators were notified about the state’s decision.

Not only did the letter explain that the school itself plans to cover the cost of the AP exam — the test can cost more than $90 and is typically covered by the state — but students who remain enrolled in the course will receive the school’s first Medal of Historical Pursuit and Valor which they can wear during graduation ceremonies.

Other schools, like the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, said they are looking into ways to cover the cost of the AP exam but confirmed that they will continue to teach the class.

The Arkansas Department of Education announced on Aug. 11 that it would no longer recognize AP African American Studies for course credit, despite offering it for class the year prior. The department told teachers they could still teach the course, but it would count as an elective rather than a history credit.

State legislators claimed they decided to pull the course from the state’s offerings because it could potentially violate the LEARNS Act, an executive order passed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders that bans implicit bias.

“The department encourages the teaching of all American history and supports rigorous courses not based on opinions or indoctrination,” the department said in a statement to the Arkansas Times. It went on to add that educators that teach the course could be breaking the law.

The department added another reason they decided not to recognize the course was “the course may not articulate into college credit.” However, more than 200 higher education institutions have already stated that they would be willing to offer credit to students who do well on the exam, including the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Colleges and universities nationwide create rules on what AP credits they will and will not accept on their own. Some AP credits that may not be accepted are other classes that the state of Arkansas offers.

Arkansas is the only state out of 40 states and Washington D.C. to offer the new AP course while creating additional guidelines. More than 700 schools nationally will teach the course this upcoming school year.