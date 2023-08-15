Arkansas Warns Schools Teaching AP African American Studies They Risk Breaking the Law

Arkansas schools could ban AP African American Studies from being taught in high school curricula, according to the state's Board of Education.

Board members said the course could potentially violate the LEARNS ACT and the executive order passed by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders that prohibits implicit bias.

Kimberly Mundell, the director of communications for the Arkansas Department of Education, told 40/29 that the AP course is a “pilot course” and is “not a history course” and is still undergoing modifications.

"Without clarity, we cannot approve a pilot that may unintentionally put a teacher at risk of violating Arkansas law,” Mundell said.

The LEARNS ACT also bans teaching critical race theory — the hot-button issue defined as seeing America’s history through the lens of racism.

The College Board, which facilitates AP courses and tests, has appeared agitated with the state’s decision. It said the board has had a strong relationship with the state, and was shocked and disappointed to hear about the state’s decision.

Students may not be able to take the AP course at any Arkansas high school. Ramesh Lalwani/ Getty Images

"College Board is committed to providing an unflinching encounter with the facts of African American history and culture, and rejects the notion that the AP African American Studies course is indoctrination in any form," The College Board wrote in an email to 40/29 News.

Ryleigh Gaston, a Little Rock Central High School senior, said she enrolled in AP African American Studies for this upcoming school year.

Gaston said she and her classmates are "disappointed" about the possibility of not taking the class.

“All of us think that it is just really sad that people are doing it to the course because lots of people really want to do it," Gaston said.

The College Board has been under fire from both sides of the issue. It changed the course by eliminating Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations, and queer life units. Critics pressed the board to reverse these changes, which the board said it would do, saying the agency had fallen under political pressure.