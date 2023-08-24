Arkansas Man Arrested, then Released, After Authorities Find Woman Bloodied, Handcuffed, Shackled in Home
The woman said she was trying to recover her belongings and leave the home when she was overpowered and restrained
An Arkansas man allegedly held a woman captive in handcuffs and shackles, according to authorities, who arrived to find both parties blooded.
Larry Rinehart is charged with false imprisonment, battery and interference with emergency communications, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Members of the sheriff’s office and the Hampton Police Department were called to a home in Hampton, Arkansas — about 95 miles south of Little Rock — on Monday, authorities said.
At the home, investigators found a woman who “had handcuffs locked on her wrist and leg iron shackles on both ankles,” the sheriff’s office said.
The woman “had blood all over her body and clothing,” while Rinehart was bloodied on his arms, officials said.
The woman was freed and told investigators that she was trying to recover her belongings from the home and leave when Rinehart “grabbed her legs,” according to authorities.
- Woman Trespassing at Taylor Swift’s Beach House Arrested
- Former Police Officer Charged with Handcuffing Man so Brother Could Beat Him
- Man Handcuffed During Traffic Incident In Georgia Dies in Police Custody
- 20-Year-Old Man Arrested After Authorities Allegedly Find Almost 600 Fentanyl Pills During Traffic Stop
- Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive in Cinder Block Cell Attempted to Escape Jail, Authorities Say
- Wanted Man Arrested After Applying to Become a Police Officer
After a struggle, Rinehart allegedly overpowered the woman and placed her in the restraints, officials said.
The relationship between Rinehart and the woman wasn’t immediately specified.
The woman was evaluated by emergency medical responders. Her condition was not disclosed.
After facing a judge, Rinehart posted $25,000 bond on Wednesday and was released, according to local outlet the Camden News. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech