Arkansas Man Arrested, then Released, After Authorities Find Woman Bloodied, Handcuffed, Shackled in Home - The Messenger
Arkansas Man Arrested, then Released, After Authorities Find Woman Bloodied, Handcuffed, Shackled in Home

The woman said she was trying to recover her belongings and leave the home when she was overpowered and restrained

Aaron Feis
An Arkansas man allegedly held a woman captive in handcuffs and shackles, according to authorities, who arrived to find both parties blooded.

Larry Rinehart is charged with false imprisonment, battery and interference with emergency communications, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Members of the sheriff’s office and the Hampton Police Department were called to a home in Hampton, Arkansas — about 95 miles south of Little Rock — on Monday, authorities said.

At the home, investigators found a woman who “had handcuffs locked on her wrist and leg iron shackles on both ankles,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman “had blood all over her body and clothing,” while Rinehart was bloodied on his arms, officials said.

Larry Rienhart
Larry Rinehart faces charges including false imprisonment.Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

The woman was freed and told investigators that she was trying to recover her belongings from the home and leave when Rinehart “grabbed her legs,” according to authorities.

After a struggle, Rinehart allegedly overpowered the woman and placed her in the restraints, officials said.

The relationship between Rinehart and the woman wasn’t immediately specified.

The woman was evaluated by emergency medical responders. Her condition was not disclosed.

After facing a judge, Rinehart posted $25,000 bond on Wednesday and was released, according to local outlet the Camden News. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

