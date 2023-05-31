Arkansas Librarians Sue Over Obscene Book Bans

Libraries in Arkansas are suing the state over a new "obscene books" ban, which could mean criminal charges for libraries lending certain material to children.
The American Library Association and the Central Arkansas Library System are among 17 plaintiffs that have come together on the suit to dispute elements of Act 372.
The law makes it a crime for libraries to lend "harmful" or "obscene" materials to minors. Starting in August, libraries must move books which are challenged to areas that aren't accessible to minors.
Opponents argue this leaves librarians at risk of punishment under a law that's open to interpretation.
"The authors of the bill seek to intimidate librarians and chill their efforts to provide an array of reading material for all audiences in the community," CALS executive director Nate Coulter said in a statement.
"As the executive director of the largest public library in the state, and one that thankfully enjoys strong support from local government leaders and local taxpayers, I firmly believe that it is the responsibility of the Central Arkansas Library System to challenge this law that in the guise of 'protecting children' threatens librarians and attacks our freedoms and values."
The Arkansas Advocate reports that library employees who “knowingly” distribute obscene material or inform others of how to obtain it would risk conviction of a Class D felony.
If they knowingly possess that material, they risk as Class A misdemeanor charge, the report adds.
Penguin Random House recently announced it's suing a Florida school district over its book ban, while a new law in the state requires schools to remove "controversial" books within five days of a complaint.
