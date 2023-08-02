Arkansas Is Latest State to Get Pornhub Block Over New Verification Law - The Messenger
Arkansas Is Latest State to Get Pornhub Block Over New Verification Law

Most trafficked adult site blocks IP addresses coming from Arkansas, following similar move in Louisiana

Aysha Qamar
JWPlayer

Any IP address coming from Arkansas is currently blocked from accessing one of the world's most trafficked porn websites after an age-verification law went into effect on Tuesday.

When navigating to PornHub, Arkansas web users are now met with a text explaining the company's decision to block access.

"While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk," the message reads.

Several states have now enabled age verification laws that require users to upload a government ID in order to access pornography on sites that have more than one-third of their content deemed "harmful material," according to VICE News.

Arkansas has modeled its law after a similar one in neighboring Louisiana, which was the first of its kind when it was passed last year. Free-speech advocates have sued over that law, arguing it is unconstitutional, overly broad, and vaguely worded.

Pornhub's parent company MindGeek has protested the age-verification laws by blocking its network of sites immediately when the laws go into effect.

This photograph taken on May 24, 2022 in Toulouse shows screens displaying a minor child sign and the logo of the pornographic site Pornhub. - The judicial examination of Arcom request against porn sites has been postponed to one month, on May 24, 2022. Arcom media regulator requests five pornographic sites to be blocked as they are not preventing the exposure of minors to their content, and French telecom operators to block access to the pornographic sites. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

“These people did not stop looking for porn,” the company said in a statement, according to Bloomberg. “They just migrated to other corners of the internet that don’t ask users to verify age, that don’t follow the law, that don’t take user safety seriously, and that often don’t even moderate content.”

"The best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their device and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification,” said Cherie DeVille, an adult performer acting as a spokesperson for Pornhub.

According to a tracker from the Free Speech Coalition, at least 13 other states have proposed legislation requiring age verification for online porn.

Similar laws are expected to be passed soon in Texas and Montana

Per traffic statistics from Similarweb, Pornhub is the most-visited adult website in the United States and the ninth-most visited site of any type in the country.

