    Arkansas Inmate Escapes Twice in 24 Hours, Steals Guard’s Car

    Marceese Watkins has multiple previous convictions for burglary and domestic battery.

    Published |Updated
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Police in Arkansas are searching for an inmate who escaped from McGehee City Jail twice in one day. 

    Marceese Watkins, 31, first escaped from jail late Friday night, with fellow inmate Dwight Overbea, according to local news outlet CBS 4.

    After the first escape, Watkins was found at home and brought back to jail.

    On Saturday morning, Watkins escaped for a second time, after he was let out of a cell to use the bathroom. He then reportedly overpowered a jailer and stole her car. 

    While searching for Watkins, police found 30-year-old Overbea and transported him to the Ouachita Correctional Facility in the city of Malvern. 

    The jailer's car was discovered shortly after the escape. Watkins remains at large and there is a warrant for his arrest.

    The McGehee City Jail can house around 80 men and employs two full-time and three part-time correctional officers.

    According to a Facebook post from the Desha County Sheriff's Office, Watkins has multiple previous convictions for burglary and domestic battering.

    The McGehee Police have asked anyone with information about Watkins to call the department at (870)- 222- 3636.

