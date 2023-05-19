Arkansas AG Calls for End of ‘Outdated’ School Desegregation Settlements

Arguing that certain legal provisions are no longer relevant and federal oversight is unnecessary, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin persistently campaigns to dissolve school desegregation agreements along the state's southwest boundary. Griffin has put forward numerous motions to end these agreements, which mandate school districts to uphold nondiscrimination and desegregation.

Reported by the Wall Street Journal, Griffin started filing these motions in March. He claims that schools don't require judicial oversight as they haven't been charged with discriminatory practices. The AG also suggests that many schools exploit these policies to dodge compliance with state law.

“Districts might use consent decrees as a shield against state education policies they oppose,” Griffin, a Republican, stated in one motion. “But as long as the State isn't actively contravening the Constitution, it has the authority to establish the rules; not federal courts.”

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he asserted, “School choice merely provides parents the option to choose schools best suited for their child’s needs. This doesn't amount to segregation.”

Griffin argues that halting integration programs won't induce segregation but will instead allow people to choose their preferred school. "School choice is currently the law in Arkansas," Griffin announced in an April press release. "Outdated, race-based consent decrees are unjustly denying parents the right to choose the school that best meets their children's needs. I have filed motions to terminate federal consent decrees in these school districts, enabling students there to avail educational opportunities equal to their peers statewide."

This viewpoint coincides with statewide efforts to broaden school choice policies. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorsed education reform measures, including a voucher system, in March. This 'school choice' system will permit students to use public school funds for approved private or homeschooling expenses. According to the Wall Street Journal, Griffin asserts these legal settlements intended to end racial segregation are not only obsolete but obstruct the school voucher programs.

Several school districts have expressed their opposition to Griffin’s motions, some noting that the state has not considered or taken action to address the issue of potential resegregation as a result of its new policies.

“They [some districts] believe their desegregation decrees are still necessary to eliminate the remaining vestiges of segregation,” said Whitney Moore, a lawyer based in Little Rock who represents opposing districts. “The districts also believe students residing in south Arkansas are constitutionally entitled to attend desegregated schools.”