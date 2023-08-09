Arizona’s Public Universities Drop DEI Statements in Hiring - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Arizona’s Public Universities Drop DEI Statements in Hiring

The conservative Goldwater Institute said it had 'struck a death blow against the use of political litmus tests in Arizona's public universities'

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nearly three-quarters of job applications at the University of Arizona previously required DEI statements.Brad Holt/Getty Images

Job applications for Arizona's public universities will no longer require statements of diversity, equity, and inclusion after the conservative Goldwater Institute argued the statements asked applicants to implicitly endorse progressive politics, AZ Central reported.

Positions listed as diverse as a "geographer" or "molecular biologist" had asked applicants to send in two-page essays or cover letters detailing how they would work to create a diverse and inclusive environment in the classroom.

The Arizona Board of Regents announced the change on Tuesday, telling the news outlet that the statements had "never" been required, even though many applications had previously listed them as a "request"—implying that they were mandatory.

In a press release following the announcement, the Goldwater Institute said it had "struck a death blow against the use of political litmus tests in Arizona's public universities."

Read More

The Institute said the move was a victory for the First Amendment, since DEI statements "are increasingly used across academia as a political screening test to enforce intellectual and political conformity in support of left-wing concepts aligned with Critical Race Theory (CRT)."

More than one in four job postings at Northern Arizona University previously included DEI statement requirements. The University of Arizona required DEI statements on 73% of its postings, while Arizona State University required them on 81% of its postings.

Some job listings at ASU still required diversity statements as of this week, but a spokesperson told AZ Central those online postings would eventually be updated.

The move is part of a wider push by conservatives across the country to limit DEI initiatives. In May, Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that halted funding for the state's DEI programs as well as teaching materials that promoted critical race theory—the idea that certain populations are disadvantaged in the U.S. due to racial biases in the country's legal systems and policies.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.