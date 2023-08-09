Arizona’s Public Universities Drop DEI Statements in Hiring

Job applications for Arizona's public universities will no longer require statements of diversity, equity, and inclusion after the conservative Goldwater Institute argued the statements asked applicants to implicitly endorse progressive politics, AZ Central reported.

Positions listed as diverse as a "geographer" or "molecular biologist" had asked applicants to send in two-page essays or cover letters detailing how they would work to create a diverse and inclusive environment in the classroom.

The Arizona Board of Regents announced the change on Tuesday, telling the news outlet that the statements had "never" been required, even though many applications had previously listed them as a "request"—implying that they were mandatory.

In a press release following the announcement, the Goldwater Institute said it had "struck a death blow against the use of political litmus tests in Arizona's public universities."

The Institute said the move was a victory for the First Amendment, since DEI statements "are increasingly used across academia as a political screening test to enforce intellectual and political conformity in support of left-wing concepts aligned with Critical Race Theory (CRT)."

More than one in four job postings at Northern Arizona University previously included DEI statement requirements. The University of Arizona required DEI statements on 73% of its postings, while Arizona State University required them on 81% of its postings.

Some job listings at ASU still required diversity statements as of this week, but a spokesperson told AZ Central those online postings would eventually be updated.

The move is part of a wider push by conservatives across the country to limit DEI initiatives. In May, Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that halted funding for the state's DEI programs as well as teaching materials that promoted critical race theory—the idea that certain populations are disadvantaged in the U.S. due to racial biases in the country's legal systems and policies.