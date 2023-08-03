Arizona’s Heat Is So Severe Even the Cacti Are Suffering - The Messenger
Arizona’s Heat Is So Severe Even the Cacti Are Suffering

The trademark saguaro cacti in the Sonoran Desert are yellowing, cracking, and sometimes even collapsing

Scott McDonald
Saguaro cacti stand in the Sonoran Desert on August 2, 2023 near Apache Junction, Arizona. The cacti are threatened by a number of issues linked to climate change and are under increased stress from extreme heat during Arizona’s brutal summer heat wave. Three saguaro cacti have lost an arm or fallen over in the past week at Phoenix’s Desert Botanical Garden. The saguaro is the largest cactus in the nation, living as long as 150-200 years and reaching heights of over 50 feet. Mario Tama/Getty Images

While cactus plants are known for their ability tolerate extremely hot temperatures — like what’s typically felt in the scorching Arizona desert — a recent bout of blistering heat in the Phoenix area has cacti wilting, cracking, turning colors and even collapsing to the ground.

Phoenix in July saw the hottest month a U.S. city has ever recorded, according to the Arizona State Climate Office at Arizona State University. Temperatures reached 119 degrees three different times, the average high temperature was 114.7 degrees and the city was under an excessive heat warning for 29 consecutive days. There were only two days that had rain. 

Such high temperatures aren’t just dangerous to people and animals, it also affects plant life. Flora has fried, leaves from trees are turning brown and cacti plants are yellowing, cracking and losing their arms, while some are just collapsing to the ground.

“A lot of people are calling and saying their cactus is yellowing really hard, fell over or like broken arms, that sort of thing,” Sophia Booth, a landscape designer at Moon Valley Nursery said in an Associated Press report. “Twenty-year-old trees are losing all their leaves, or they’re turning a crisp brown.”

Desert Botanical Garden has more than 1,000 saguaro cacti, a trademark of the Sonoran Desert, which can grow up to 50 feet and live for 200 years. Three of them have either toppled over or lost an arm just in the last week, a rate which officials say is quite uncommon.

A damaged saguaro cactus remains standing on August 3, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.
A damaged saguaro cactus remains standing on August 3, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Kimberlie McCue, the chief science officer at the Desert Botanical Garden, said the cactus mortality rate has grown since the searing summer three years ago.

“Since 2020, we have had elevated mortality in our population of saguaros compared to mortality rates pre-2020,” McCue said. “So part of our thinking is that there are still saguaros today that were compromised from what they went through in 2020. And that this could be sending them over the edge.”

McCue said even though a cactus can take so much heat in the daytime, its pores open up at night to breathe when temperatures drop. That’s when the plant drains water it retains and takes in carbon dioxide. The average low temperature in July was 90.8 degrees, according to AZcentral.com.

“With water loss, if they become dehydrated, that can compromise the structural integrity that they have in their tissues,” McCue said.

Phoenix usually gets random monsoon thunderstorms in the summer months that help cool things down and avoid droughts like last month’s. Phoenix didn’t get its first monsoon of the month until July 27.

Kevin Hultine, the garden’s director of research, said bigger plants with more mass are susceptible to excessive heat and drought.

“Larger (and older) plants have more arms and thus, they tend to be the first to start to lose structural integrity,” Hultine said. “The first sign of heat-related stress in a population are arms falling from large plants. Eventually, the entire plant might fall over from the stress.”

Botanists recommend providing some kind of shade for plants during extreme heat and to water them when possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

