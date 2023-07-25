Arizona Woman Who Died When Power Was Shut Off Over Unpaid Bill Changed State’s Utilities Forever

Stephanie Pullman was 72 when she died five years ago after the electricity to her Arizona home was shut off due to her owing $51 to the power company.

But her tragic death was not in vain — it has since helped bring about regulations aimed at preventing similar cases.

Pullman's case continues to be relevant, especially amid a continuing, stubborn heat wave, which has ratcheted highs to above 110 degrees Fahrenheit every day this month around Arizona, especially Phoenix.

“Stephanie Pullman was the face of the fight that helped put the disconnect rules in place for the big, regulated utilities in Arizona,” Stacey Champion, an advocate who pushed for the new regulations, told the Associated Press. “But we need more.”

Pullman's electricity service was discontinued by Arizona Public Service in September 2018 when temperatures near her home in the Phoenix area topped out at 107 degrees. The shutdown left her without air conditioning, the AP reported.

Days before the disconnection, Pullman paid $125 of her $176 past due bill.

A medical examiner ultimately concluded Pullman died form "environmental heat exposure" and cardiovascular disease, the AP reported.

A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert north of Phoenix. The death of an older Arizona woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Advocates pushed for new regulations for power shutoffs following Pullman's death, which also raised awareness around the health risks posed by extreme heat.

“People are now more cognizant that low-income people can lose the power in their home at any time,” Phoenix attorney Tom Ryan, a consumer advocate familiar with the Pullman case, told the AP. “Couldn’t someone have spared her the $51?”

The Arizona Corporation Commission, which oversees most of the state's utility providers, put in place a moratorium on summertime shutoffs in 2019.

In 2022, the commission moved to permanently prohibit utilities from shutting off electricity to customers during Arizona's hottest months, according to the AP.

Companies can opt to either cease disconnecting customers between June 1 and October 15 or forgo service cancellations on days when temperatures are expected to be above 95 degrees or below 32 degrees.

According to the AP, APS; Tucson Electric Power; and UniSource, which serves Mohave and Santa Cruz counties, all opted for the date-based rule.

“There will be no disconnections for past due residential accounts through mid-October,” with late fees waived during that period, APS confirmed. “We urge customers who are struggling with overdue bills to contact us so we can work with them to get their account in good standing and try to keep balances from continuing to build.”

Salt River Project, a community-based, not-for-profit district that is the state's second largest electricity provider, told the AP it does not shut off electricity during excessive heat warnings.

Champion, however, said people have died on days when no warnings were issued.

“SRP’s priority is to maintain reliable and affordable power for our customers, and we understand the significance of keeping customers in service during Arizona’s hot summer days,” the utility told the AP. “We value our customers’ safety and have programs in place to assist those in need.”

“We urge customers who are having difficulty paying their bill for any reason to contact us as quickly as possible so we can offer solutions to help them avoid a worsening financial situation,” the company said in a separate statement.

On Friday, Gov. Katie Hobbs sent a letter to power companies around the state, demanding they spell out their plans for service disconnections and possible power outages amid the ongoing heat wave.

Arizona has remained under an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service for weeks, with the latest warning extending through Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, temperatures remained near 113 degrees in Phoenix.

As of July 18, there were 18 heat-associated deaths confirmed this year dating back to April 11 in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located, according to the AP. An additional 69 deaths remain under investigation.