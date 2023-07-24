Wildfires in Arizona Force More Than 150 Evacuations

Residents in a rural area outside of Phoenix had to be evacuated on Sunday due to a wildfire during the extreme heat.
The Maricopa County Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for the Sunflower area of the county as a wildfire burned in the Tonto National Forest.
About 160 people were forced from their homes, CNN reported.
A Red Cross Evacuation Center was opened at an old Bingo hall at the We-Ko-Pa Casino for displaced residents.
The lightning-caused Diamond Fire burned around 600 acres by Sunday evening, according to KPHO-TV. It is located about 31 miles northeast of Scottsdale.
The fire comes during a heat wave that has scorched Arizona for two weeks.
Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix reported a 24th straight day of 110-degree temperatures on Sunday.
An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Tuesday.
There have been 18 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County in 2023. Another 69 deaths are believed to be heat related and remain under investigation.
A separate wildfire in central Arizona forced evacuations there over the weekend. The Yavapai County Emergency Management Agency said the Racetrack Fire was threatening homes.
People were told to evacuate toward Camp Verde.
The Grapevine Fire also also burned in Yavapai County. The fire has been burning in the Mingus Mountains. About 500 acres had burned in that fire and a shelter was being set up for anyone who needed to evacuate their homes.
